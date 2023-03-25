Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.