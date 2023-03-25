TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday.

TELA stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.98. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

