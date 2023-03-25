TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday.
TELA Bio Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELA Bio (TELA)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.