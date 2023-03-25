UBS Group Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $31.66 on Thursday. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ON by 159.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190,987 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP increased its stake in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,016,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

