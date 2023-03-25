Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $17.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $11.75 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
