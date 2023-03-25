Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $17.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $11.75 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.