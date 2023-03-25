Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Pick n Pay Stores has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

