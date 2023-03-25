WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target Cut to $1.75

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:WE opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WE. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WeWork by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,320 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter worth $220,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WeWork by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 52,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.