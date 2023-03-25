Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLDP. Scotiabank started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.91. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

