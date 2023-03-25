Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Immatics Price Performance

IMTX opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 529,325 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 374,863 shares during the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.