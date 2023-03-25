FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.