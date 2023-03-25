Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

