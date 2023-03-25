VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VNET opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.13. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 191.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

