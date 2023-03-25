VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of VNET opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.13. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
