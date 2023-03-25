KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TALO. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Talos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.