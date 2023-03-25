Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
