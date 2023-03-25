Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.