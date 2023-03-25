Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) to Hold

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Down 13.7 %

Biotage AB (publ) stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

