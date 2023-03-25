First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.83.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

