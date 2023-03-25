Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.
COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
COLD stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -394.37, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.49. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
