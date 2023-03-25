Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

