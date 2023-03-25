The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of The SPAR Group stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.75.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

