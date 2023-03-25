The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of The SPAR Group stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.75.
The SPAR Group Company Profile
