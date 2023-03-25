Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Savaria Price Performance

Savaria Announces Dividend

Savaria stock opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.02 and a one year high of C$17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

About Savaria

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.