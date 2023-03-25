Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

BIOX opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $440.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the last quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

