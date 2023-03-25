Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Lowered by Zacks Research

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

