Brokers Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:FRT opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust
In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
