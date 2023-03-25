Brokers Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.