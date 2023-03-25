Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $10.67

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

