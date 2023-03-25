Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Price Target at C$6.97

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Stock Up 1.6 %

CS stock opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

