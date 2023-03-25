Trailblazer Merger I Corp. (TBMCU) Announces March 29th IPO

Trailblazer Merger I Corp. (TBMCU) plans to raise $60 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, March 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $78.6 million.

LifeSci Capital and Ladenburg Thalmann acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Trailblazer Merger I Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We currently intend to focus on opportunities to acquire U.S. companies operating in the technology industry. (Incorporated in Delaware)Â Cloud platform services, supply chain technologies, e-sports and companies serving hybrid work forces are among the businesses that we will consider for a business combination. Our management team is led by Arie Rabinowitz, our CEO and director; Scott Burell, our CFO, and Yosef Eichorn, our chief development officer. Joseph Hammer serves as our chairman of the board. Barak Avitbul, Olga Castells and Patrick Donovan are our independent director nominees. **Note: Mr. Rabinowitz is the father-in-law of Mr. Eichorn. Our executive management team and board of directors have extensive buy-side investing experience and have been involved in the investment of more than $1.5Â billion of capital into well over 1,000 fundings, including mergers & acquisitions, throughout the past 25Â years. They also have extensive experience in identifying, negotiating with and conducting due diligence on companies targeted for acquisition, and consummating acquisitions across nearly all sectors of the economy including but not limited to: healthcare services; consumer services; chemicals; natural resources; manufacturing and industrial; consumer and retail; gaming and leisure; and media, telecom and technology. We believe our managementâ€™s deep network of CEO-level and other C-Suite/board relationships in addition to pre-eminent private and public market investors will present us with a substantial number of potential business combination targets. (Note: Trailblazer Merger I Corp. cut the size of its SPAC IPO to 6.0 million units – down from 6.75 million units – at $10.00 each – to raise $60.0 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 30, 2023. Trailblazer Merger I Corp. filed its S-1 on June 29, 2022.) “.

Trailblazer Merger I Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 510 Madison Avenue Suite 1401 New York, NY 10022 and can be reached via phone at 212-586-8224.

