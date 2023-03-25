Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €180.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €132.80 ($142.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €80.60 ($86.67) and a one year high of €155.40 ($167.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.81. The company has a market cap of $759.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

