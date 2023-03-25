Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €180.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance
Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €132.80 ($142.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €80.60 ($86.67) and a one year high of €155.40 ($167.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.81. The company has a market cap of $759.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.
About Amadeus FiRe
See Also
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.