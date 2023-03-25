X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864 in the last ninety days. 95.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

