Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Issued By Wedbush

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIGL opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.75. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.