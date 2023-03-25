Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €175.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €132.95 ($142.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 12 month high of €152.35 ($163.82). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.20.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

