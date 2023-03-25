Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €195.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AFX opened at €132.95 ($142.96) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €125.20. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 1 year high of €152.35 ($163.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

