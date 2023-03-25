Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €23.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance
Shares of DEQ stock opened at €18.39 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €14.92 ($16.04) and a one year high of €26.80 ($28.82). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35.
About Deutsche EuroShop
