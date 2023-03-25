Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €292.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($313.98) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RHM stock opened at €263.00 ($282.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($281.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €238.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €196.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

