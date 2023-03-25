Brokerages Set HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) PT at $36.00

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

HomeStreet Stock Up 5.6 %

HMST stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $340.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also

