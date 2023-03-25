MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 111,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 185,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

