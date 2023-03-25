Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 2,685,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,412,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

