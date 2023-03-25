Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $40.20 on Monday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Match Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 999.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 435,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

