Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $162.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.80 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

