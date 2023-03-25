Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,781 shares of company stock worth $6,812,799. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

