Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $13.83

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.66 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

