Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %

Tenable stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

