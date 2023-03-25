Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

