Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$6.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 0.6 %
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
