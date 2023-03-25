Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

