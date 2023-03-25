Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TPST opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

