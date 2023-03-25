Cambium Networks Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cambium Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CMBM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

