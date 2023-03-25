Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Azul in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million.

Azul Stock Up 5.3 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Azul stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.