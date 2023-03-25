Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.25 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on O. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

