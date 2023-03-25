Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $583.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co raised its stake in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

