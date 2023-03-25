Zacks Research Weighs in on Spire Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Spire stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Spire’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 81,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Spire by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

