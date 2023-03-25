Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Boosted by Raymond James

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. Cormark upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$51.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

